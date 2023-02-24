Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $57.74 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Verge has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.74 million and $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,037.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00394365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00092312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.73 or 0.00631244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00577941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00180201 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,283,038 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

