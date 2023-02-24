VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $406,440.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,118,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. 519,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average of $195.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.