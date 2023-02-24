VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.5 %

VeriSign stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average of $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $201,956,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $64,386,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $64,137,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

