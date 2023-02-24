Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 19,313 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

