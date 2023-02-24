Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 53,836 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

