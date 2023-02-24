Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 7.91% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSRM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

