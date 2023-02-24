Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

