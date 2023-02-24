Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

