Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $6.81 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 208,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.