Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 5.9%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.06 and last traded at $136.89. Approximately 77,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 112,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 113.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

