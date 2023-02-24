Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $66,543.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00394985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00091127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00649405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00571764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00177079 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,184,060 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

