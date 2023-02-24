Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $15.68. 331,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,935. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vertiv

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

