Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vertiv

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

