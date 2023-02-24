Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vertiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertiv (VRT)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.