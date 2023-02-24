Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Vertiv Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.
VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
