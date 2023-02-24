Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

