Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Vicor Price Performance
Shares of VICR traded down $16.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at Vicor
In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.