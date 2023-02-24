Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR traded down $16.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $9,680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vicor by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 102,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $5,383,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.