Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Mastercard comprises about 0.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.69. The stock has a market cap of $338.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.