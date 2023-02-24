Vienna Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.6% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 14,492,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,877,432. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
Further Reading
