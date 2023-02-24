Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nomura Instinet

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Nomura Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.