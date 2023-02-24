Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $50,099.49 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,209 shares in the company, valued at $941,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VIR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

About Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.