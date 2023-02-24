Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,821. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology
In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.