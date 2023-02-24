Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,821. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

