Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at $580,538,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,708,809 shares of company stock valued at $46,611,897. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

