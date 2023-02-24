Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 354,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE IR opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

