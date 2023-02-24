Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 26,428 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,700,000 after purchasing an additional 242,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

