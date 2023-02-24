Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

