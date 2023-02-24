Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $647,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

