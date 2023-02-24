Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.56.

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.02. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

