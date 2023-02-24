Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,775 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $77.21 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock worth $4,091,026 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

