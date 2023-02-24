Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 269 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

