Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

