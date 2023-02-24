Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 553 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $143.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.