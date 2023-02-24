Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 882 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 268,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,404. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

