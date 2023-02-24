Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133,701 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

