Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 932.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. 28,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

