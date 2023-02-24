Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,265 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 127,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,193. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

