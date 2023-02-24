Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,047. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

