Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $89.68. 439,355 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.