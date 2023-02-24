Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,324. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

