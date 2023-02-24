Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $294.47. 365,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

