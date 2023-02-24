Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HON traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.78. 320,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.