Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Vow ASA Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of SSHPF opened at $1.95 on Friday. Vow ASA has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.53.

