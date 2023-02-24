VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Purchased by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. VOXX International makes up approximately 1.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.57% of VOXX International worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

VOXX International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOXX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.43.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Recommended Stories

