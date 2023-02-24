Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00015893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $103.00 million and $9.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00043662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00216051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,834.14 or 0.99966577 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.75405301 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,989,256.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

