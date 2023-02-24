W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

