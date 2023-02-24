Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $80,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after acquiring an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 518,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

