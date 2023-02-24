Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.83 billion-$627.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.71 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

