Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.51. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. 7,336,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,727. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

