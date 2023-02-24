Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.01.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million. Waterloo Brewing had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

