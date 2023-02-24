WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $216.33 million and $35.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,370,226,947 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,369,923,452.5833383 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08337689 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $20,003,838.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.