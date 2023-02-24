Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Shares of W stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

