Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upstart (UPST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently:

2/21/2023 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2023 – Upstart had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Upstart had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Upstart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPST opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $969,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,652. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

